Grand Forks RCMP constable keeping job after disciplinary hearing

An RCMP officer stationed in Grand Forks is being allowed to keep his job, but will be transferred, after a disciplinary hearing where he admitted to harassing female colleagues. File photo

An RCMP officer stationed at the Grand Forks detachment is keeping his job, but is being transferred, after he admitted to five instances of misconduct related to his treatment of female colleagues during disciplinary hearings.

Const. Corey Flodell was disciplined by the Mounties’ conduct board last May, with the decision posted online July 27.

Flodell was found to have committed one act of discreditable conduct by “touching inappropriately another member of the RCMP without her consent.” He also contravened the force’s code of conduct once by engaging in “harassment” and another three times by making “rude and/or inappropriate comments,” according to the decision.

The allegations involved four separate women—three of whom were described as “junior female members” and one who was a civilian employee—and occurred while Flodell was on duty. The incidents at the detachment occurred between 2019 and 2021, but redacted from documents.

The decision stated Flodell will be transferred to another detachment, required to work under close supervision for one year, made to undergo additional training and he has been ordered to write letters of apology. He will also forfeit 15 days pay and 10 days of vacation.

“Const. Flodell is being permitted to continue his career with the RCMP,” the decision stated. “It is expected that he will uphold the standards set by the code of conduct and the RCMP core values. Any future contravention of the code of conduct will be seriously reviewed by the appropriate conduct authority and could lead to his dismissal from the force. “

The decision noted Flodell at first denied the allegations, but then admitted to them before a scheduled hearing.

The disciplinary measures were imposed after Flodell’s representative and a representative for the conduct board submitted a joint proposal on consequences.

“On my initial assessment of the joint proposal, I had serious concerns as to whether the proposed conduct measures reflected the five guiding principles for assessing a fit conduct measure. In particular, the quantum of financial penalties appeared to be significantly below the possible range for the allegations at issue,” conduct board member Christine Sakiris wrote.

The decision also notes that systemic bullying, discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault of women within the RCMP triggered a class action lawsuit that resulted in an apology and a $125 million financial settlement for more than 2,000 female members of the force.

Included in the decision are quotes from a public statement made from then-commissioner Brenda Lucki in 2020 on a report related to the settlement, which found widespread long-term abuse of women that fostered a toxic culture within the RCMP.

“Harassment of any kind is unacceptable and it is against our code of conduct. I know we mean it when we say it. But the facts are, despite all the reports, recommendations, and changes over the last three decades, this behaviour continues to surface,” Lucki wrote.

“It must be stopped. It will not be tolerated.”

RCMP