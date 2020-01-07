Black Press file image

Grand Forks RCMP make Christmas Eve arrest for credit card fraud

Officers also seized items including blank chip cards, a card reader and lists with card data

Grand Forks RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with local fraudulent use of credit card information on Dec. 24, when they executed a search warrant at a motel in Grand Forks.

According to a release, officers received information of fraudulent credit card use and began their investigation, which resulted in a search warrant being executed. During the arrest, officers seized various items related to the offence, including blank chip cards, a card reader and lists with the data for credit cards.

“A common fraud that we are seeing in the area is the Card-Not-Present fraud,” said Grand Forks RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “This is where a person will enter a business and make purchases, but instead of producing a credit card, they advise they forgot it and recite the card from memory.”

Peppler said that initial payments are often accepted, but merchants eventually receive chargebacks after the card has been reported stolen. Such cases result in the businesses reimbursing the credit card account, thereby losing the money and the product initially sold.

RCMP are still looking into where such payments may have been accepted in Grand Forks.

In addition to calling the local police detachment, Peppler recommended that individuals who suspect they may be victims of credit card fraud call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit their website at www.antifraudcentre.ca to learn more about what types of fraud are currently common, what the warning signs are and how to protect your wallet and your business.

The suspect arrested will make his first appearance in court in early 2020.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail cops reveal holiday arrests, including two men naked in public

Just Posted

Grand Forks RCMP make Christmas Eve arrest for credit card fraud

Officers also seized items including blank chip cards, a card reader and lists with card data

Trail cops reveal holiday arrests, including two men naked in public

Trail RCMP update on holiday incidents

Hall of Famer, Stanley Cup winners among Montreal Canadiens to visit in Nelson

The Habs alumni team will take part in a charity game

Missing teens found near Whitewater

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

Travel not recommended as storm envelopes West Kootenay

Up to 20-30 cm of snow expected, more on high mountain passes

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Most Read