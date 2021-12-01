Grand Forks RCMP say thefts reported at unlocked cars

Thefts likely the work of one person, says Sgt. Peppler

Grand Forks RCMP investigated a string of thefts from vehicles reported late last month, prompting a reminder by Sgt. Darryl Peppler not to leave cars unlocked.

Peppler said three cars were hit along Third and 20th streets between late Wednesday, Nov. 24 and early Thursday morning. The first two incidents were reported between the 7400 and 7800 blocks of Third Street, where Peppler said $40 in cash was taken from one car and where someone riffled through a second car’s glove box and centre console.

A wallet containing photo identification and bank cards was reported stolen from a third car on the 7500-block of 20th Street, Peppler said.

None of the cars appear to have been locked at the time.

“This was probably the work of someone who was out that night, looking for crimes of opportunity,” he told The Gazette. “The message here is this: Always lock your car doors and never leave your valuables inside,” he added. Parking in a well-lit area will further deter thieves, he continued.

Peppler said the close time frame and proximity suggest one person was behind each of the incidents.

