Image: Grand Forks Gazette

Grand Forks residents seek better buyouts

“All I want to come out of this with is what I had 15 months ago,” said one homeowner Aug. 29.

Residents whose properties form a key component of the city’s flood mitigation plans met with officials last Thursday at the River Valley Community Church to hear what the city had to offer in terms of in-kind options for buyouts.

With the city short approximately $6.6 million in grant monies that it would take to offer homeowners the values of their homes before the floods hit, the city has instead been weighing the value of offering serviceable city lots to people that can move their homes, and other types of support. But, many residents say, those sorts of solutions are inadequate.

“All I want to come out of this with is what I had 15 months ago,” said one homeowner at the Aug. 29 meeting.

Currently, said Jennifer Houghton, another resident in the buyout territory, “We’re talking about values where, in most cases, people won’t be able to replace what they had, but won’t be able to buy a property, period.”

“From our side,” said Grand Forks corporate officer Daniel Drexler at the meeting, “we are not optimistic that we will receive pre-flood values.”

Nevertheless, the city council has said that they will be meeting with provincial ministers this month to ask for more funding on behalf of residents. After a late-August meeting with B.C. Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson said that the minister expressed concern and would be responding to letters and a petition presented to him by Grand Forks buyout residents.

Raising taxes to

compensate

Some homeowners at the in-kind solutions meeting offered the option of raising local taxes to fund the estimated remaining cost. Like the parcel tax raised to pay for a fire truck – which was presented to land-owners as a $51.61 charge per parcel of land for five years. The vehicle’s cost was just over one million dollars.

In an emotional presentation to council on Tuesday, residents on the buyout list again made the case.

“You asked for pre-flood because you know it’s the right thing to do,” Dave Soroka at the committee of the whole meeting.

“Yes,” Coun. Neil Krog replied.

“Then why don’t you do the right thing now? Borrow the money and pay us what we’re worth.

“You keep telling us that the taxpayer wouldn’t sit still for that – you haven’t asked them yet.”

Any large borrowing plan, said Coun. Christine Thompson, would require a city referendum.

Residents on the buyout list say that the purchase plan is not about helping out residents who were hit by disaster. Instead, they put the buyout in with the overall plan for future flood mitigation, noting that their properties are slated to be used to divert flood waters away from other residents’ homes and businesses.

“As long as we’re not getting full replacement value along with costs associated to the move, we are being sacrificed,” said Houghton.

While some residents in the buyout zones are wanting to take a buyout and move, others at the Aug. 29 meeting urged the city to review its flood mitigation plan and evaluate whether a full buyout is necessary.

Previous story
Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit
Next story
West Kootenay RCMP targeting distracted drivers, seatbelt infractions

Just Posted

Giant canvas in the Silver City

Demolition in downtown Trail wrapped up a few weeks ago

Kootenay cannabis growers, retailers air issues with minister

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and local MLA Michelle Mungall host chat on industry problems

West Kootenay RCMP targeting distracted drivers, seatbelt infractions

BC RCMP launch Distracted Driving and Occupant Restraint Campaign for September

Grand Forks residents seek better buyouts

“All I want to come out of this with is what I had 15 months ago,” said one homeowner Aug. 29.

What you see …

Readers share their views through photography

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

DFO announces project funding to at-risk species conservation programs

The two programs have approved funding for nearly 90 new projects over the next year.

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

Police shoot and kill aggressive dog in Prince Rupert

Police and the City said the dog posed an immediate threat toward members of the public

Blood cancer survival rate rising fastest, Canadian stats find

Cancer survival rates have increased by eight percentage points since the early 1990s

Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?

Stretch of highway longest without cell service in B.C.

Most Read