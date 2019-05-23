Grand Forks RCMP are looking for a male suspect, 5’6” or 5’7” and approximately 160 pounds. The suspect was seen fleeing a Grand Forks home wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses.

Grand Forks woman assaulted in home invasion

The incident took place Wednesday morning

A Grand Forks woman was assaulted during a home invasion at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, when she was alone in her residence.

An unknown man pushed his way into the house, threatened the woman with a knife he said he had, and punched her “numerous times,” a release from the RCMP states.

Police said that the suspect, described as being 5’6” or 5’7”, approximately 160 pounds and wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses, ransacked the residence. He then left after stealing two Bowie knives and cash.

“This violent act has caused us concern, and isn’t the kind of investigation we normally experience in the community of Grand Forks,” Staff Sgt. Jim Harrison said in a press release. “We intend to utilize every available resource to identify the suspect and bring him before the courts,” he added.

the Grand Forks RCMP is encouraging anyone with information about the crime to contact the detachment at (250) 442-8288, or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

