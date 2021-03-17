Grand Forks woman shakes-it-up after big win

Diana Verigin couldn’t believe her eyes upon scanning her BC 50/50 ticket on Feb. 7

Diane Verigin of Grand Forks won almost $56,000 from BC Lotto last month. Photo: BC Lotto

A Grand Forks woman is relishing in an unexpected windfall.

Diana Verigin couldn’t believe her eyes upon scanning her BC 50/50 ticket and realizing she landed exactly $55,896.50 from a draw on Feb. 7, 2021.

“I was at home after coming back from a walk with my husband,” she recalled. “I scanned the ticket using the BCLC Lotto! app on my iPad and saw I won. I shook the iPad to make sure it was real and had to scan it again, just to make sure!”

Verigin purchased her lucky ticket from Canco on Central Avenue.

She has a few plans for her prize, including putting some towards a new pair of boots for herself and a bike. Her husband will be getting a new PlayStation, and Verigin will also share some of her winnings with her kids.

On how it feels to be a winner, Verigin says “It feels great! It’s very exciting!”

