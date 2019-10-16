Greater Trail advance voting draws steady crowd

Turnout at the advance polling stations in the Trail area was generally slow and steady over the holiday weekend.

Preliminary data from Elections Canada shows a 25 per cent increase in the number of advance votes cast across the country in this fall’s federal election.

The agency said two million people voted on Friday and Saturday, the first two days of advance polls. The agency said this was a 25 per cent jump compared to the first two days of advance voting in the 2015 election.

With the advance voting opportunities now over, there’s only one more chance to cast a ballot in the 43rd federal election, and that’s Election Day on Monday, Oct. 21.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bonnie Braithwaite, elections officer for Trail, reminds locals that you must vote at your designated poll.

That location is typed onto the back of each voter information card.

Further, Braithwaite advises residents to have their ID ready to show their respective poll worker, which is requirement to receive a ballot.

There are three options to prove identity. The first is to show your driver’s licence or any other government issued card with a photo, name and current address.

Option two is to show two pieces of ID, both must have your name and at least one must have your current address.

For those without ID, you can still vote if you declare your identify and address in writing and have someone who knows you and is assigned to your polling station to vouch for you.

The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address as well. A person can vouch for only one person, except in long-term care facilities.

On Monday, voting stations will be in the Genelle Community Hall , Oasis Community Hall, Rossland Legion, Warfield Community Hall, Trail Memorial Centre, Trail Legion, Montrose Community Hall, and Fruitvale Memorial Hall.

There are six candidates on the ballot for this region, which is designated as the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

In alphabetical order, they are: NDP incumbent Richard Cannings; Connie Denesiuk, running a second time for the Liberal Party of Canada; Carolina Marie Hopkins, an Independent candidate; Tara Howse for the Green Party of Canada; Helena Konanz from the Conservative Party of Canada; and Sean Taylor, representing the People’s Party of Canada.



