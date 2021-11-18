Greater Trail After School Band program warming up to start teaching again

Band practise and lessons have been on hold since the pandemic began

Drum roll please …

After almost two years of a viral pandemic throwing a fermata on the note sheets of Greater Trail students in the after school band — there’s news that will surely be music to the ears.

The show will finally go on for students aged 12 years to 80-and-up in the After School Band Program.

The planned re-start date is Nov. 23.

Of note is the new locale. Instead of the Alliance Church, the new practise place will be Room 1, in the basement of the Trail campus at Selkirk College.

“While COVID has stopped us from being able to play and learn music and how to play an instrument — it has not stopped us from planning, progressing, and building the program with more instruments and music,” says Terry Moon, program head. He mentioned community sponsors have been by their side, in particular, Columbia Basin Trust and Teck.

“We are stronger, bigger, and able to offer more than in the past,” Moon continued. “We now have a very full complement of brass and woodwind instruments with only a couple of special instruments left to get.

“We have made huge strides in the percussion section and are very proud to say we are very close to hammering your socks off.”

So, what’s up for students this season?

“If you want to learn how to read music, play a concert band instrument or improve your skills, we are ready,” Moon said.

Practise schedule

Tuesdays; 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., percussion ensemble. This is more than drums; it is also melodic, so being able to read treble clef music is very helpful. “If you want to make all those fun sounds this is the place,” Moon notes.

Wednesdays; 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., woodwind and brass instrument instruction. Moon adds, “We are looking at trying to do this at different times to bring up your skills faster, in sections with accomplished players leading the sessions.”

Special details

Students must be double vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask to and from the classroom. Once seated, masks can be removed to play. Students must sign in at the beginning of each class.

Registration is now open. Seats are limited.

For contact information, to register, and to learn more visit: traildistrictafterschoolband.weebly.com.

Students will be twice registered; as a Selkirk College student, and with the program.

Costs

There is a $150 fee for instruction and instrument rental for the season to June 2022. This is not refundable. Should this be an undue hardship for a potential student, contact the teacher or program administrator. There are possible options.

There will be an additional $100 deposit, refundable if the instrument is returned undamaged.

Upcoming

One of the program goals is the desire to offer special workshops. The weekend of March 12 and March 13, 2022, the program is planning to hold a Percussion Workshop at Selkirk College, Trail campus.

“We have been able to get Mr. Bob Rebagliati,” Moon said. “Bob has 33 years of experience, and a masters in music. He is a music educator, clinician, and conductor. He holds some of the highest honors in music in the country. One of his specialty areas is percussion/drummer. We are thrilled to have this instructor coming to the Kootenays.”

This will be an intermediate-plus teaching level. There will be limited spots for up to 25 participants. The workshop will proceed if there are 20 or more signed up.

“Stay tuned for the banging and the clanging of registration and cost,” Moon said. “Seldom do we get an opportunity of this caliber.”

Read more: Visiting worker makes large donation to Trail band program

Read more: Uniform ties Trail band together

Read more: Greater Trail causes benefit from community-based funding decisions



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailMusicRosslandSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-ColumbiaSeniors