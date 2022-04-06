Greater Trail arts community benefits from provincial funding

Funding will help artists and art organizations in the West Kootenay recover from the pandemic

The Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre accessed funding from the provincial COVID Impact program grants. Photo: submitted

Provincial grants will go a long way to helping the arts community recover from the COVID pandemic.

Several arts organizations in the West Kootenay benefitted from the stream of COVID-19 Resilience and BC Arts Impact grants, including Rossland Council for Arts and Culture, the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre, and Trail and District Arts Council.

New Democrat MLA Katrine Conroy says strengthened support from the BC NDP government will help local artists and art organizations in the West Kootenays recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“We are so fortunate to have arts organizations in our communities that do the incredible work they do,” said Conroy. “COVID-19 was a challenge for everyone, especially those in the arts and culture sector. I’m happy that we’re able to support their continued work and recovery, and look forward to attending events in-person again soon.”

The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture was awarded $16,500 from the COVID-19 Resiliency program and another $16,300 from the Impact funding.

The Rossland Museum will get $30,000 from the BC Arts Impact Grant program, while Trail Arts council will receive $24,000 in grants from the Resiliency program.

This funding to local artists and organizations comes from more than $12.4 million in one-time funding to the BC Arts Council.

The BC Arts Council will distribute $7.9 million in resilience supplements to over 300 organizations currently receiving operating assistance.

These grants recognize the impact the pandemic has had on sector organizations. Grants range from $15,000 to $60,000. Additionally, BC Arts Council will direct $4.5 million to top up the Arts Impact Grant program.

Arts Impact grants enable applicants to prioritize what activity or activities will provide the greatest and most meaningful impact to their organization, practice and/or community.

Other recipients include the Kootenay Gallery of Art, History, and Science Society, $24,000, and the Slocan Lake Arts Council, $24,000.

Funding is available to organizations and collectives with an arts and culture mandate and/or offering dedicated arts and culture programming, including non-profit organizations and Indigenous governments and community organizations.

