File photo

Greater Trail check stops nab more drivers

Campaign against impaired driving will continue throughout the summer

The Trail and Greater District Detachment continues to crack down on people driving under influence.

Last week, a pair of road safety check stops took three more drivers off the road. That adds to the total of over a dozen drivers nabbed in the last couple of months.

On Friday, June 21, a check stop was conducted on Redstone Drive in Rossland.

The RCMP checked numerous vehicles and a 48-year-old driver was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and a 41-year-old male driver was issued a 24-hour Driving Suspension.

Both drivers were allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by RCMP officers.

The police turned their attention to Trail the following night, June 22, and a check stop on Second Avenue at Gyro Park.

A 29-year-old female driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by the officer. The female driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said the Trail and Greater District Detachment will continue its enhanced campaign against impaired driving throughout the summer.

****

Over the weekend (June 21-23), the RCMP received multiple complaints about public intoxication and consensual fights between people under the influence of alcohol. 

Wicentowich said in his press release that as summer begins, the RCMP typically respond to an increased number of these types of incidents. Anyone who is intoxicated in public and/or is yelling, screaming, swearing, fighting in a public place while under the influence of alcohol could potentially be charged with a range of offences from public intoxication to causing a disturbance.

Previous story
At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives
Next story
VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Just Posted

Trail products invited to NHL development camps

Former Trail Smoke Eaters Lucchini, Armour, Howarth and Barton skate in NHL development camps

Spokane American Legion baseball: West Kootenay Orioles sweep Mount Spokane

West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles are back on top of the American Division in Spokane American Legion baseball

Greater Trail check stops nab more drivers

Campaign against impaired driving will continue throughout the summer

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 Strathcona Hotel blaze thank Nelson firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Rosslanders planning healthier, greener route to work

Sustainability Commission finds strong support to upgrade local bike trail for daily commuters

VIDEO: Cannabis edibles may drive up life insurance premiums

Edibles are set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17, with sales expected 60 days later

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Liberals look at short-term changes in strategies targeting rural Canada

The government isn’t announcing any new spending, but ways to more efficiently dole out promised cash

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. high school rankings

Fastest improving schools are in cities including Agassiz, Kitimat and 100 Mile House

Most Read