Greater Trail check stops nab more drivers

Campaign against impaired driving will continue throughout the summer

The Trail and Greater District Detachment continues to crack down on people driving under influence.

Last week, a pair of road safety check stops took three more drivers off the road. That adds to the total of over a dozen drivers nabbed in the last couple of months.

On Friday, June 21, a check stop was conducted on Redstone Drive in Rossland.

The RCMP checked numerous vehicles and a 48-year-old driver was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and a 41-year-old male driver was issued a 24-hour Driving Suspension.

Both drivers were allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by RCMP officers.

The police turned their attention to Trail the following night, June 22, and a check stop on Second Avenue at Gyro Park.

A 29-year-old female driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by the officer. The female driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said the Trail and Greater District Detachment will continue its enhanced campaign against impaired driving throughout the summer.

****

Over the weekend (June 21-23), the RCMP received multiple complaints about public intoxication and consensual fights between people under the influence of alcohol.

Wicentowich said in his press release that as summer begins, the RCMP typically respond to an increased number of these types of incidents. Anyone who is intoxicated in public and/or is yelling, screaming, swearing, fighting in a public place while under the influence of alcohol could potentially be charged with a range of offences from public intoxication to causing a disturbance.