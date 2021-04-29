Greater Trail counts its highest COVID cases last week

Kootenay Boundary reports 57 new COVID cases for the week Apr. 16-22

(File photo)

Greater Trail reported its highest COVID case count since the start of the pandemic.

For the week of April 16-22, Interior Health reported 13 positive cases in Greater Trail, out of a total of 57 throughout the Kootenay Boundary.

The Greater Trail area, which includes the municipalities of Trail, Rossland, Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale counted 12 the previous week.

Nelson had 19 cases, Castlegar five, Grand Forks eight and Creston eight. Five cases were also reported in the Arrow Lakes health area and one in Kootenay Lake, while the Kettle Valley had no cases.

Interior Health reported another 74 COVID cases on Wednesday, down significantly from the 96 case count Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 10,834 since the pandemic began. Currently, there are 659 active cases. 36 individuals are in the hospital, with 20 in intensive care.

Throughout the province, there are 841 cases of the virus, with 515 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. 171 are intensive care units.

Provincial health officials also announced five new deaths due to COVID-19 on April 28.

Pop-up vaccination clinics have also been announced by the province, which will administer AstraZeneca. Those who want to receive their dose from a pop-up clinic must first register through the province’s Get Vaccinated website.

Pop-up clinics are targeted towards high transmission neighbourhoods, which are mostly located in the Lower Mainland.

B.C. extended its COVID-19 state of emergency again April 27. The longest continuous use of the emergency powers legislation in the province’s history was first declared March 18, 2020.


BC legislatureCoronavirus

