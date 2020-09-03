Greater Trail crime reporting tool goes online

Trail residents can now report a crime without actually calling the police.

Residents living from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley can now report a crime without actually calling the police.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26 the Trail and Greater District RCMP announced the launch of the RCMP Online Crime Reporting tool, referred to as “OCRe.”

With more serious crime and drug activity at the forefront of Greater Trail residents’ concerns, the tool is meant to help individuals report petty theft, vandalism, and other misdemeanors without exhausting policing resources.

“This online system exemplifies our efforts to actively modernize our police operations here in Trail and keep up with technological advances,” said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“It will also allow our frontline personnel to focus on other essential core duties.”

The online reporting platform enables the general public to report non-emergency situations, mostly related to property crimes that are not in progress, or require no further follow-up by a police officer.

The reporting page, however, says individuals cannot use the crime reporting tool in cases where there are witnesses or a suspect, lost or stolen firearms, personal identity theft, or stolen licence plates and decals.

This tool simply allows the public to report non-emergency crimes through the detachment’s website.

“The goal is to free up time for frontline personnel, including both police dispatchers and police officers, to respond to more serious crimes or emergencies,” Wicentowich clarified.

Using a valid email address, residents and business owners living in the Greater Trail RCMP detachment zone, which includes the cities of Trail and Rossland, villages of Warfield, Montrose, Fruitvale, and regional Areas ‘A’ and ‘B,’ will be able to use the Online Crime Reporting Tool using their computers, smart phones or tablets to report a crime that meets the following criteria:

– Your report will not require a follow up by a police officer; and

– You have no witness nor suspect, unless it’s a driving complaint;

– You have lost something that costs less than $5,000; and/or

– Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000; and/or

– Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it; and

– There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals;

The easiest way to access this service is to Google “OCRe Trail RCMP” to bring up the link.

A typical report will take 15 minutes to complete, and requires the complainant’s name, address and phone number.

Or click here: https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/trailandgreater/en



