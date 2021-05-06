After consultation with the Physician Mural Design Team, consisting of Drs. Babensee, Benzer, Peter Krampl, and Carolyn Stark, the group mutually chose ‘Uplifting and Joyful’ as the mural’s focus, and unanimously agreed on a concept proposed by Tyler Toews.Photo: Submitted

After consultation with the Physician Mural Design Team, consisting of Drs. Babensee, Benzer, Peter Krampl, and Carolyn Stark, the group mutually chose ‘Uplifting and Joyful’ as the mural’s focus, and unanimously agreed on a concept proposed by Tyler Toews.Photo: Submitted

Greater Trail doctors commission massive ‘Gratitude Mural’

Kootenay Boundary Physicians Association strive to uplift and bring joy into an otherwise dark time

After more than a year of COVID, the collective spirit of Greater Trail residents can definitely use a boost.

Hence the theme of the latest Kootenay Boundary Physicians Association (KBPA) project – a massive mural painted on the hospital exterior with the theme “Uplifting and Joyful”.

“We wanted to give everyone associated with the hospital and in the community a visual that would lift their spirits,” said project lead Dr. Sue Babensee. “We felt this was so important as we all work our way through the pandemic and other health challenges together.

“It will hopefully be both a reflection of what we’ve achieved and motivate us to move forward.”

The idea, which grew from the positive energy of last year’s Gratitude Garden installation, will flourish throughout May 2021 on the hospital’s back entrance.

KBPA secured well-known artist Tyler Toews of Canadian Murals to paint the 70-foot mural on the north and west wall at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Initially, Dr. Sue Benzer, KBRH Chief of Staff, inspired by the smiles the Gratitude Garden project at the back entrance brought to staff, proposed a smaller mural to go behind the garden.

When Dr. Babensee explored options, the idea expanded into a 21-meter (70 feet) by 16-meter (55 feet ) 3-D commission for Toews.

Known for his passion about nature, Toews’ colourful murals can be seen on many Greater Trail buildings including the Trail Memorial Centre and the Rossland Cenotaph, as well as the BC Children’s Hospital.

After consultation with the Physician Mural Design Team, consisting of Drs. Babensee, Benzer, Peter Krampl, and Carolyn Stark, the group mutually chose ‘Uplifting and Joyful’ as the mural’s focus, and unanimously agreed on a concept proposed by Toews.

“The proposed mural is a colourful, anamorphic design that will create an optical illusion as it interacts with the architecture of the building,” said Toews. “Featuring a large red ribbon that forms a heart of gratitude, the completed painting will transcend the boundaries of spatial design and perception.”

KBdoctors.ca are keen to share the progress of this exciting, one-of-a-kind project, and will record and unveil the mural’s development up the wall with a weekly video posted on Facebook every Friday.

Much credit goes to Ruth Kohut, KBRH Director of Clinical Operations, who gathered support from Interior Health (IH) for this exciting art adventure.

“Art is what grounds us all individually as it reminds us to stop, reflect, and feel inspired,” Kohut said. “Art also enables connections with others by sharing stories about the world we live in, our culture, our communities.”

KBPA is proud to have this project, which will reflect its community commitments and connections.

The mural’s design, to be unveiled virtually as it progresses through May, will mirror the growth spring offers. The mural will give staff, visitors, and the community a memorable image to take with them.

Follow the mural’s progress on the KBdoctors Facebook page, and contribute to the story on instagram @kbdoctors.ca @canadianmurals #KBRHGratitideMural.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New space created in Trail to host inclusive ceremonies and practices
Next story
Fort Shepherd opens; conservancy studies underway

Just Posted

After consultation with the Physician Mural Design Team, consisting of Drs. Babensee, Benzer, Peter Krampl, and Carolyn Stark, the group mutually chose ‘Uplifting and Joyful’ as the mural’s focus, and unanimously agreed on a concept proposed by Tyler Toews.Photo: Submitted
Greater Trail doctors commission massive ‘Gratitude Mural’

Kootenay Boundary Physicians Association strive to uplift and bring joy into an otherwise dark time

TLC’s Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area has re-opened for the season for limited recreational use including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking. Visitors are asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration activities and scientific studies. Photo: Submitted
Fort Shepherd opens; conservancy studies underway

Visitors asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration and scientific studies

Golden City Days and the Rossland Fall Fair will be cancelled again this year. Photo: Golden City Days Facebook page
Rossland Golden City Days, Fall Fair cancelled

Golden City Days was first organized in 1972

Petryshen writes, “Instead of an immediate deferral of critically threatened old growth, our globally unique ancient forests continue to be loaded onto logging trucks.” Photo: B.C. government
Lots of talk but little action on B.C.’s old growth protection

Message from Wildsight after one-year release of A New Future for Old Forests

Located outside of Trail FAIR on Columbia Avenue, a 12-by-12-foot enclosed gazebo is bringing visibility to Indigenous culture in the community. Photo: Submitted
New space created in Trail to host inclusive ceremonies and practices

Gazebo designed and constructed by Ron Sorenson of Lone Rock Contracting with culture in mind

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O���Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted, says health authority

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arrest made after man spits, yells anti-Asian racial slurs at Victoria mom and kids

The man was arrested for hate-motivated assault near Quadra Elementary School Tuesday

A lady wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say

Level of immunity among the population changes with the variants, especially the more transmissible strains

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

Most Read