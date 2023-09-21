Greater Trail garbage: What about the bags?

What about households that have very little garbage for weekly collection?

Wondering what garbage bags to use when the $3 tag-per bag rolls out Oct. 2?

For starters, the garbage bag can be any colour, and filled bags cannot weigh more than 50 pounds.

As well, garbage cans cannot be above 120L.

For those with little weekly garbage, small garbage bags can be amassed in your garbage can/bin liner until it’s full, as long as the $3 garbage tag can be clearly seen stuck on the top bag in the pile.

Green bin organics collection also starts Oct. 2.

All residents have received a green bin, kitchen bucket, and a sample pack of paper bucket liners.

Learn what can go in the green bin by viewing the user guide at: rdkb.com.

