Greater Trail green bin and $3 tag-per-bag garbage collection rolls out soon

With the compost transfer station now up and running in Salmo, curbside green bin collection from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley is nearing fruition.

The new way of garbage and organics collection starts next month; recently, the regional district provided clarity on the “trash transformation” underway.

In anticipation of the Oct. 2 launch, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has posted the weekly green bin and curbside garbage collection schedule on its website: rdkb.com..

Click the “Utilities & Waste” link on the homepage to bring up the Kootenay region weekly schedule.

As well, during the first few weeks of September, these calendars have been delivered to residents by collection contractor, GFL.

Pickup days will mostly remain unchanged, though the regional district advises residents to verify their schedule.

Dual garbage and green bin collections will be weekly.

The green bin service requires no tag.

Garbage bags need $3 prepaid tags.

For Trail, there will be a credit issued to those who have paid their annual garbage collection bill in full.

“The direction staff is taking is to provide a credit on the 2024 utilities bill as a way of returning the amount of the 2023 annual garbage rate that relates to three months — October to December 2023 — of weekly curbside collection that was paid at the beginning of the year,” Chief Administrative Officer Colin McClure told the Trail Times.

McClure says it’s important to note that in calculating the annual garbage rate, the apportionment for weekly collection of garbage is 84 per cent.

The remaining 16 per cent is collected and used to fund spring and fall cleanup by Trail public works.

Warfield property owners who paid for 2023 residential garbage collection will receive nine garbage tags. These tags offset the fees paid for weekly garbage service from October to December. Residents can expect the tags, accompanied by a letter, in coming days. For more on this decision see the staff report in the Aug. 14 Warfield council agenda.

Rossland businesses will stop selling GFL garbage stickers on Oct. 2. Stickers purchased prior to Oct. 2 can be used until Dec. 31. One large GFL sticker will be equivalent to one RDKB tag; two small GFL stickers will be equivalent to one RDKB tag; and a partially filled bag will require the use of two small or one large GFL sticker. The use of one small bag sticker will not be accepted.

New RDKB garbage tags will be available from participating Rossland businesses this month. These will be the only garbage tags allowed for the service after Jan. 1, 2024.

Not much will change in Montrose, $3.50 tags from the village remain status quo. Green bin collection will happen the same day as garbage collection.

Fruitvale is allocating 13 free RDKB garbage tags to each household in lieu of being charged for the service in utilities. These are available at the village office for use Oct. 2 onward. Once the 13 tags are used, the $3 RDKB tags can be picked up from the village office.

Many residents living in Area A and Area B (excluding Genelle) have never had garbage pick up.

Starting Oct. 2, the RDKB will be providing weekly curbside collection of green bin and garbage to the vast majority of residents. A collection calendar will be delivered to residents within the first two weeks of September by GFL staff.

As far as Genelle, Waste Management will continue to operate garbage pick-up every Monday until its contract expires on March 31, 2024. The RDKB will be collecting green bin waste on the same day as garbage, so residents can place both materials at the curb on the same day.

Starting April 1, 2024 the garbage collection service will transition to the RDKB and residents will be required to then purchase $3 garbage tags.

Green bins have been delivered to Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, Area A, and Area B. GFL’s split packer trucks, with separate compartments for waste types, will divert food waste from green bins and cut landfill by up to 38 per cent.

Green bin contents will be taken to the McKelvey Creek Landfill in Trail and emptied there. Organic waste will then be transported from McKelvey to the main composting facility in Salmo to be processed.

Surpassing backyard composting, catering to items like meat, bones and grease, Class A soil will be created from the food waste at the regional composting facility near Salmo.

Keep yard waste, diapers, pet waste, metal, and all plastics out of green bins.

Even ‘compostable’ or ‘biodegradable’ bags harm compost quality. Only kraft paper bags or ‘Bag to Earth’ liners are allowed. Alternatively, soiled newspaper or cardboard can be used.

“We know change is difficult and we extend our gratitude to those embracing these changes,” says Linda Worley, RDKB board chair. “Our staff will continue to assist in educating residents in the proper processes and benefits of the new program.”

This approach to “sorting,” transforms waste into beneficial products, with the goal to notably reduce recyclable waste in landfills, she adds.

“Let’s unite to bid farewell to landfill waste, uphold our Zero Waste Goals, achieve carbon neutrality in local governance, prolong the McKelvey Creek landfill’s lifespan, and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.”

