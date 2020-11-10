Brenda Hooper, board chair of the Greater Trail Hospice Society. Photo: Submitted

Greater Trail hospice breathes life and meaning into branding

The Greater Trail Hospice Society provided an extra layer of vital community support in 2018

Our leading local hospice society has successfully breathed life and meaning into its branding in a bid to modernize its approach to end of life care and management of grief.

The goal is to boost awareness of the caring and compassionate range of free family-centric services offered by hospice.

The passionate group of volunteers at The Greater Trail Hospice Society, which operates from the Kiro Wellness Centre on Columbia Avenue in Trail, have officially unveiled the societies new logo which features a heart at its core being supported in forward motions and accountability.

It has been launched on a new website alongside a revamped mission and core values.

New logo for Greater Trail Hospice Society.

Emerging from a strategy initiated by funding received from Columbia Basin Trust, it’s hoped the logo and website will extend the organization’s cross generational reach and increase engagement within the heart of the community served, from medical professionals and volunteers to patients and their families.

“To grow as a society, we need to be clear about what we do, who we care for, who we help, how we help them and how others can get involved. The brand refresh will ultimately enable more patients and families to understand our collaborative companioning, support, end of life planning and grief services. By improving communication with our ambassadors, fundraisers and volunteers, and attracting new ones, our community can help us drive forward the importance of palliative care services across the whole of Trail, Rossland and its surrounding areas,” says board secretary Gail Potter.

In 2018, The Greater Trail Hospice Society provided an extra layer of vital community support by connecting with people who just received a life-limiting diagnosis through the research-based Nav-Care program.

Forty-five patients and their families were helped to manage and navigate their way through a variety of life-limiting illnesses from cancer and dementia to renal, lung and heart conditions.

As well as providing active listeners, advocates, respite for caregivers, friendly visitors and companionship, volunteer services also incorporate advanced care planners and ‘Navigators’ who can signpost and connect users to useful resources and help anticipate their future needs.

Grief services, which have primarily transitioned to online during the pandemic, include regular support groups for children, one on one support and an eight-week adult program.

“Our hospice society is much more focused on life and living well than it is on anything else. For the newly diagnosed we support a life that is filled with as much quality, richness, dignity and independence as possible in their preferred place of care. We encourage a life filled with concrete goals, acceptance, positivity, and continued support for those who they will leave behind,” says board chair and retired community nurse Brenda Hooper who first started co-ordinating the hospice’s work when it started in 1987.

Like many of her team of volunteers and board members, she uses her healthcare know-how and first hand experience of bereavement to help, advocate, educate, signpost and offer practical support to entire families affected by life limiting illness, end of life care and grief.

“As a community, we are responsible for building strong support for the dying and grieving, relieving the pressure on an overburdened healthcare system and ensuring no one dies or grieves alone because of COVID protocols,” she adds.

For a program referral or to volunteer, join its dynamic board, donate or find out more about The Greater Trail Hospice Society, contact 250.364. 6204 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Submitted by The Greater Trail Hospice Society.

