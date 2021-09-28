A healing drum song is played during Orange Shirt Day 2019 in downtown Victoria. Photo: Black Press

Greater Trail municipalities and regional offices closed on Thursday

Sept. 30 is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Regional district buildings as well as municipal offices and facilities from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley, will be closed on Thursday in observation of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

“Reconciliation involves respect and reflection,” says regional chair Diane Langman. “We will be flying our flags at half-staff on Sept. 30 and sharing resources with staff, directors and our residents to help them learn more about this important topic.”

Closing local government offices and facilities came after the federal government announced that Sept. 30 will be a paid statutory holiday for federally regulated employees. The day is meant to recognize and remember the tragic history and legacy of residential schools.

BC Transit will be running regular service across all transit systems on Sept. 30. After the holiday, BC Transit will evaluate ridership numbers to inform potential future schedules for this new holiday.

BC Vaccine Card is the only verification of status

