Greater Trail RCMP keeping an eye on school zones

A 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

Police are keeping an eye on drivers passing through Kootenay Columbia school zones.

RCMP Cpl. James Splinter, for example, conducted school zone speed enforcement in Rossland near the Rossland Summit School on Thursday, March 12.

On March 12, Cpl. Splinter conducted school zone speed enforcement in Rossland. Photo: Trail RCMP

The officer used a handheld laser to measure the speed of vehicles travelling through the school zone.

“We were very pleased to see that Cpl. Splinter found most vehicles were complying with the 30 km/hr posted speed limit,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “The Trail and Greater District RCMP would like to thank BC RCMP Traffic Services and West Kootenay Traffic Services for supplying the handheld laser device to help front line Trail RCMP officers better combat speeding in problem areas.”

Remember that every school day, unless otherwise posted, a 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In playground zones, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

In school and playground zones, 86 children are injured every year, 13 of those in the southern Interior, according to ICBC.

ICBC reminds drivers to give themselves extra travel time so they aren’t rushing and more likely to ­speed. Drivers should be completely focused on the road and be watching for children, especially in or around school zones.

Last year, 7,900 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones in B.C.



