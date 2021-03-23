Photo: Trail RCMP

Greater Trail RCMP keeping an eye on school zones

A 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

Police are keeping an eye on drivers passing through Kootenay Columbia school zones.

RCMP Cpl. James Splinter, for example, conducted school zone speed enforcement in Rossland near the Rossland Summit School on Thursday, March 12.

On March 12, Cpl. Splinter conducted school zone speed enforcement in Rossland. Photo: Trail RCMP

On March 12, Cpl. Splinter conducted school zone speed enforcement in Rossland. Photo: Trail RCMP

The officer used a handheld laser to measure the speed of vehicles travelling through the school zone.

“We were very pleased to see that Cpl. Splinter found most vehicles were complying with the 30 km/hr posted speed limit,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “The Trail and Greater District RCMP would like to thank BC RCMP Traffic Services and West Kootenay Traffic Services for supplying the handheld laser device to help front line Trail RCMP officers better combat speeding in problem areas.”

Remember that every school day, unless otherwise posted, a 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In playground zones, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

In school and playground zones, 86 children are injured every year, 13 of those in the southern Interior, according to ICBC.

ICBC reminds drivers to give themselves extra travel time so they aren’t rushing and more likely to ­speed. Drivers should be completely focused on the road and be watching for children, especially in or around school zones.

Last year, 7,900 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones in B.C.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP BriefsRosslandSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor
Next story
School District 8 trains teachers in how trauma affects kids

Just Posted

Image: Black Press
Greater Trail RCMP keeping an eye on school zones

A 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

The province has provided $65,000 to cover expenses for an automated weather observation system at YZZ. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail receives $65,000 for airport upgrade

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the grants on Thursday

Trail Smoke Eaters development camps will start at the beginning of April. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters development camps set to go in April

The Smoke Eaters have scheduled camps for all age categories, from U7 to U18

Javier Gonzalez, School District 8’s mental health and addictions co-ordinator, at Trafalgar Middle School. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
School District 8 trains teachers in how trauma affects kids

Mental health coordinator Javier Gonzalez is applying research on trauma and brain development

The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where Alex Willness was refused bail on March 22. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Accused in death of Abbotsford police officer Allan Young in Nelson denied bail

Alex Willness remains in custody after March 7 arrest

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on October 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates critique rising jail figures in some provinces after initial COVID-19 fall

Only the federal prison systems and British Columbia’s system continued a decreasing trend over the summer

The concessions stand at a Cineplex movie theatre in Toronto remains closed on July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cineplex CEO calls COVID-19 cinema closures in Alberta ‘devastating’ for employees

Ellis Jacob argues that cinemas are a safer form of gathering than other indoor venues

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)
Victoria MLA’s son, 4, diagnosed with brain tumour; announces step back from duties

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

Police lights
Man charged for impersonating police after following motorist to bonfire in Prince George

This is one of two incidents in a week’s time involving fake police officers

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province looks at vaccine priority for Surrey educators

Surrey is, ‘by far’ the highest risk area for COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID-19: ‘A slow and steady increase’ pushes B.C. into the third wave, top doctor says

Cases have been escalating in recent days

Joe Sommer of Chilliwack reaches toward a killdeer on its nest on his property, in March 2021. The red marking is to alert the neighbouring farm to avoid the area. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack man has close encounter with killdeer after marking nest

Killdeer nest near farm fields and other high danger areas, but man is intent on saving birds

Most Read