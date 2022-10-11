Tracey Tetreau jokingly notes, “Is it just me, or is this guy looking pretty tired of eating his greens?” The good news is that this young bear is in the wildland outskirts of Trail, where he belongs. As more calls come into police about bears trying to get easy eats from homes and gardens, the RCMP remind all homeowners and tenants to pick their fruit and securely store away food attractants that lure in hungry bears. Photo: Tracey Tetreau

Greater Trail RCMP remind locals to be ‘bear aware’

Advisory follows calls about bothersome bears being reported to Trail police

Police are cautioning homeowners and tenants from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley to be “bear aware,” meaning secure all attractants from the bruins who are hyperphagic this time of year.

The advice follows recent calls about bothersome bears being reported to Trail police.

Last Sunday night, RCMP officers responded to a report of a black bear attempting to enter a home in the 200-block of Old Rossland Avenue in the Trail Gulch.

“When the officers arrived, they observed that the bear had moved into the neighbouring yard to eat fruit that had fallen from a tree,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “Officers discovered that the caller had left his lunch bag outside which attracted the bear to his residence.”

The incident was reported to the BC Conservation Service who also advised the complainant to remove all potential food sources, like garbage, from his property.

A few days later, a second incident with a bear attempting to enter a residence was also reported to the Trail RCMP.

“Bears have moved into our communities in search of food before their long hibernation over winter,” Wicentowich advises. “Please pick up fallen fruit, secure your garbage, and lock your vehicles to help prevent negative encounters with wildlife.”

