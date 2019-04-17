Greater Trail RCMP report on lost ring, dog bite, and more

Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment office located on Laburnum Drive in Trail

Police are reminding dog owners to keep their pets secured after a man was bitten in Fruitvale last week.

On Friday, April 12, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint that a male, 62, was bitten by a dog while walking along the sidewalk in the area of Hillcrest Avenue, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Tuesday.

“The male received minor injuries to his chest,” he said. “Owners may be criminally investigated or face civil liability if they are found negligent when their animals cause personal injury or property damage.”

The owner was contacted and took responsibility for the incident, Wicentowich added.

“The … RCMP detachment reminds owners to make sure their pets are secured on their property.

Read more: Cop car mistaken for drug dealer vehicle

Read more: Police ask for help to identify alleged thief

More Greater Trail RCMP briefs:

******

• April 11 – a ring was turned into the Trail and Greater District RCMP after it had been found on the bottom of a recycling bin underneath bottles and cans donated to Sanctuary at the McKelvey Creek Regional Landfill.

If this is your missing ring, contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to provide a description and have it returned to you.

******

• April 13 – the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted three road safety check stops in the Trail areas of Highway Drive and Carnation Drive, the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue, and Gyro Park.

Over 150 drivers and their vehicles were checked by police and several warnings were issued for minor infractions.

No drivers were found to be impaired by drug or alcohol.

******

• April 14 – Trail and Greater District RCMP attended a park near Irwin Avenue, in Rossland, to assist first responders with a 13-year-old-male who fell off his mountain bike after taking a big jump.

The teenager was believed to have sustained an injury to his neck. The young male was transported to the hospital in Trail for treatment.

This incident is a reminder about the detachment’s bike safety rodeo coming up in May. Police encourage all children to attend to learn about bike safety. Details will be posted once the event date is confirmed.

*******



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter