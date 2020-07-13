Greater Trail RCMP report scam, break-in and lost child

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich released examples of calls to duty for the first week of July

The Trail and Greater District RCMP media brief for the first week of July includes a warning about a common scam, details about a break and enter to a local business, and a positive outcome to a missing child report.

Scam Warning

– July 2, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from a 57-year-old Trail man, that a female claiming to be from Nelson, tried to defraud him. The victim had met the female through a popular dating website, who claimed to be stranded in Malaysia and needed the male to send money for her to get home. The fraudster wanted the victim to send money electronically to a bank account in Washington, USA.

The victim grew suspicious and reported the incident to his local RCMP and subsequently avoided being defrauded of his money.

The public can report being the victim of a fraud to the Trail detachment or to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 (toll free) or online via the Fraud Reporting System.

Commercial alarm triggered during break and enter to local business

– July 3, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a 3 a.m. commercial alarm at a business located in the 1100-block of Bay Avenue in Trail. The glass front door to the business had been smashed and police believe that entry had been gained into the interior. An investigation conducted by the RCMP resulted in a suspect allegedly responsible for the mischievous act being identified by police.

Trail RCMP continues its investigation into the incident. A 33-year-old Trail man faces potential criminal charges.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Trail detachment at 250-364-2566.

Missing child found safe and sound

– July 6, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a four-year-old girl had gone missing from a home along Carnation Drive.

Frontline RCMP officers attended the area just before 11:30 a.m. and coordinated a search with the child’s mother, father, local neighbours and a roofing crew working in the area.

South Columbia Search and Rescue (SAR) was contacted and was headed to the scene to assist when the young girl was found in a neighbouring yard. The girl was scared but in good health.

The Trail RCMP would like to thank everyone who participated in the search, and contributed to the successful conclusion of this alarming incident.



