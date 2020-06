About 30 protesters gathered in front of Trail’s Family Monument on June 14

Robin O’Kane captured these photos of peaceful protesters gathering in front of the Family Monument in Trail in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on June 14.

Many students also supported the protest, attending the gathering following the J. L. Crowe’s Graduation Class of 2020 Showcase procession at Bingay Bay.

The death of George Floyd by Minnesota police officers ignited protests, riots, and looting across North America. Peaceful gatherings have been held for the BLM movement in Trail over the past month.