Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered at the COVID-19 clinic in Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered at the COVID-19 clinic in Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey

Greater Trail seniors advised they may need to register for a second COVID dose

Seniors who booked in the very early days for a first injection, may not be in the registry

Heads up for locals who have already received their first Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the Trail area – notifications are coming to book a second dose eight weeks after your initial immunization.

It’s important to note, especially for seniors who booked in the very early days for a first injection, you may not be in the registry.

Interior Health advises those who are uncertain if they’re registered to be notified for a second dose, to call or go online and register for a second shot. If it turns out you are already registered, better to be safe than sorry.

“I just discovered we, and tens of thousands of others, will not be receiving notice/permission to book a second vaccine shot,” Trail Times columnist Dave Thompson explains.

“Anyone who booked their first dose before April 6 – that is most people over 75 – did so through a health authority and is not registered with the provincial program which they were told would notify them on line or by phone when they were eligible to get an appointment for a second dose,” he said.

“That is three full months worth of the oldest, most vulnerable, British Columbians – many of whom required assistance to book their first vaccines – are not registered to be notified that they are eligible for an appointment for their second dose of … available vaccines.”

To register for COVID-19 vaccine notifications call 1.833.838.2323 seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit the provincial website: https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

For rural communities from Nakusp to Rock Creek, including Salmo, to see the second dose clinic dates, visit the website “Taking a Whole Community Approach” at: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/taking-a-community-approach/.

About the vaccines

Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered at the Trail clinic, located in the former Zellers store at Waneta Plaza.

According to the latest information provided by the Province of BC, both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are effectively interchangeable and are safe to mix.

That said, for the most part, those who got the Pfizer vaccine as a first dose, will get Pfizer again for their second dose.

Those who got the Moderna vaccine as a first dose, can get either Moderna or Pfizer for their second dose.

If you can’t remember what vaccine you got as your first dose or the date of your first dose appointment, check your immunization record card given post first-injection. Another option is to register online to the “Health Gateway” at healthgateway.gov.bc.ca for your immunization record.

How Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work

mRNA vaccines teach cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response without using the live virus that causes COVID-19. Once triggered, the body then makes antibodies. These antibodies help fight the infection if the real virus does enter the body in the future.

‘RNA’ stands for ribonucleic acid, which is a molecule that provides cells with instructions for making proteins. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines contain the genetic instructions for making the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.

When a person is given the vaccine, their cells will read the genetic instructions like a recipe and produce the spike protein. After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them.

The cell then displays the protein piece on its surface. Human immune systems recognize that the protein doesn’t belong there and begins building an immune response and making antibodies.

Immunity develops over time. It takes about two weeks to develop significant protection against COVID-19. For the greatest protection, the government says a second dose is required.

Clinical studies showed that, beginning one week after the second dose, the Pfizer vaccine was 95 per cent effective in protecting trial participants aged 16 and older against COVID-19, and 100 per cent effective in participants 12 to 15 years old.

Based on studies in about 30,000 participants, the government of Canada reports the Moderna vaccine was 94.1 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 beginning two weeks after the second dose.

Vaccine rollout in the Interior is a coordinated effort between Interior Health and the First Nations Health Authority. To date, immunizers across the region have delivered almost 486,000 first doses and 32,000+ second doses.

Read more: Canada receives $2.9 million doses of Pfizer vaccines

Read more: How COVID numbers are reported


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthCity of TrailCoronavirus

Previous story
City of Trail reminds homeowners to apply for tax grant online
Next story
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

Just Posted

Photo: Ron Wilson
Silver City sunset

If you have a photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered at the COVID-19 clinic in Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey
Greater Trail seniors advised they may need to register for a second COVID dose

Seniors who booked in the very early days for a first injection, may not be in the registry

Photo: File
City of Trail reminds homeowners to apply for tax grant online

With Trail residents now having their 2021 tax bill in hand -… Continue reading

Rossland Midtown housing development
All Rosslanders asked to engage in Official Community Plan

Rossland city council gives residents an opportunity to offer ideas and priorities for future

An aerial firefighting services helicopter retrieves water from the Columbia River in front of Gyro Park to suppress a wildfire started near the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Sept. 2018. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay Boundary firefighters brush up on wildfire suppression

Engine Boss course trains firefighters how to safely lead their crew during a wildland fire incident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada says senior executives to voluntarily return 2020 bonuses

Public disappointment cited for return of some of the packages handed executives

FILE – A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

It could be the second vaccine for COVID approved in teenagers

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Most Read