Greater Trail seniors encouraged to sign up for online safety workshop

Greater Trail seniors will have an opportunity to ramp up their computer skills and protect themselves from online frauds.

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy is encouraging seniors to register for an upcoming Social Media Safety and Digital Literacy for Seniors Workshop.

The 75-minute workshop will teach residents how to keep their personal information safe, while enhancing computer skills so they can better communicate with friends and family on online platforms.

“I would encourage those seniors, who presently own a lap top or I-pad but are perhaps struggling with certain aspects of its operation, or seniors who are contemplating purchasing the same, to take advantage of this free program,” said Trail Coun. Carol Dobie.

Dobie heads the Seniors Advisory Committee portfolio for the city, and is also on the board of the Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors, and wants to make residents aware that they can contact her with their concerns.

“That way people know if they have questions they can call me, or contact me with other issues,” said Dobie.

The workshop is being offered by the White Hatter, a company that specializes in internet safety and digital literacy education.

Run by current or former law enforcement, investigators, academic researchers, mental health workers, and technology professionals, the White Hatter utilizes a holistic approach, addressing the legal, emotional, physical, and technical components that keep everyone safe.

“We take pride in the fact that our presentations are real, memorable, and compelling to our audience.”

To find out more check out: www.thewhitehatter.ca.

The Social Media Safety and Digital Literacy for Seniors Workshop goes on June 1 at 10 a.m.

To register contact Sayre Knight by email at sknight@cbal.org.

