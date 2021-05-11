CBAL opens workshop to help seniors safely navigate the internet. Photo: Jim Bailey

CBAL opens workshop to help seniors safely navigate the internet. Photo: Jim Bailey

Greater Trail seniors encouraged to sign up for online safety workshop

Greater Trail seniors will have an opportunity to ramp up their computer skills and protect themselves from online frauds.

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy is encouraging seniors to register for an upcoming Social Media Safety and Digital Literacy for Seniors Workshop.

The 75-minute workshop will teach residents how to keep their personal information safe, while enhancing computer skills so they can better communicate with friends and family on online platforms.

“I would encourage those seniors, who presently own a lap top or I-pad but are perhaps struggling with certain aspects of its operation, or seniors who are contemplating purchasing the same, to take advantage of this free program,” said Trail Coun. Carol Dobie.

Dobie heads the Seniors Advisory Committee portfolio for the city, and is also on the board of the Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors, and wants to make residents aware that they can contact her with their concerns.

“That way people know if they have questions they can call me, or contact me with other issues,” said Dobie.

The workshop is being offered by the White Hatter, a company that specializes in internet safety and digital literacy education.

Run by current or former law enforcement, investigators, academic researchers, mental health workers, and technology professionals, the White Hatter utilizes a holistic approach, addressing the legal, emotional, physical, and technical components that keep everyone safe.

“We take pride in the fact that our presentations are real, memorable, and compelling to our audience.”

To find out more check out: www.thewhitehatter.ca.

The Social Media Safety and Digital Literacy for Seniors Workshop goes on June 1 at 10 a.m.

To register contact Sayre Knight by email at sknight@cbal.org.

Columbia BasinSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rossland pedestrian dies after being pinned between 2 vehicles
Next story
All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time: Henry

Just Posted

Tim Schewe
The problem of deafening motorcycles on B.C. roadways

Why don’t the police charge drivers of motorcycles with no or ineffective mufflers?

Central Mountain Air will be flying seven days a week this summer. Photo: Betsy Kline
Central Mountain Air increases Castlegar flights

West Kootenay Regional Airport will see flights to Vancouver seven days a week this summer

The newly crowned Miss Trail Jasmine Smith (right) and Miss Trail Princess Gracie Bobbitt. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Meet Miss Trail and Miss Trail Princess!

COVID cancelled the 2020 programme, the 2021 pageant livestreamed Friday night

CBAL opens workshop to help seniors safely navigate the internet. Photo: Jim Bailey
Greater Trail seniors encouraged to sign up for online safety workshop

Greater Trail seniors will have an opportunity to ramp up their computer… Continue reading

The City of Trail flusher truck started cleaning the alleys last week. Photo: Jim Bailey
City of Trail begins initiative to clean downtown core

Trail is sending advocacy letters to various federal and provincial government ministries

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 border closure stops B.C. family’s cross-country move

Maple Ridge couple, two kids, turned away at New Brunswick border

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP reviewing rough arrest after video shared on social media

The video shows an officer punching a man while arresting him for allegedly driving a stolen car

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to provide three days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Kelowna resident Sally Wallick helped rescue a kayaker in distress a week and a half ago. (Sally Wallick/Contributed)
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Sally Wallick is asking people to be prepared for the cold water and unpredictable winds

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time: Henry

People who have received two doses of a vaccine can’t yet return to post-pandemic activities with each other, she says

Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) watch an incoming shot during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
‘Very jealous’: Canadian teams can’t take advantage of NHL’s relaxed COVID-19 rules

League eased some tight COVID-19 health and safety protocols over the weekend for fully vaccinated clubs

A map of Huu-ay-aht-owned forestry cutblock. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
B.C. First Nations restrict access to territory in wake of forestry standoffs

Huu-ay-aht set up checkpoints after heated and dangerous incidents on southwest Vancouver Island

Most Read