Greater Trail Skills Centre achieves international certification

The centre is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

The Skills Centre, located in the Fortis building in downtown Trail, recently became CARF certified. Photo: Submitted

The Skills Centre has achieved an international certification that will reap benefits to people in the community.

The centre is now “CARF” accredited, which is an acronym for the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

CARF accreditation was gained this summer following an intensive 18-month review of the nonprofit.

The question is, “How does a nod from CARF help locals seeking services from the Skills Centre?”

In short, for more than 50 years, CARF has been recognized as an international standard for social service agencies.

“CARF accreditation helps organizations improve the quality of their services and meet internationally recognized standards,” explains Morag Carter, Skills Centre executive director. “The public can look at CARF accreditation as assurance that we strive to offer the highest quality programs and services.”

Morag Carter, executive director of the Skills Centre. Photo: Submitted

In many ways, getting the certification is about the organization’s processes and policies, things the public and clients don’t think about, Carter continued.

“For the public, the value of CARF is in what we offer our clients and partners. As one client told the certification committee, ‘The Skills Centre goes above and beyond to help clients build confidence in themselves.’”

Carter says that sort of testimonial along with the recommendations and endorsement of CARF are very rewarding for all those involved.

“The organization has worked hard to create a professional yet personal and welcoming workplace that both the staff members and community members appreciate,” the CARF certification committee said in granting the Skills Centre its accreditation.

“Everyone at the Skills Centre participated in this process, our staff and board directors, and the achievement belongs to each one of them,” Carter adds. “I’m very proud of our team and the impact we’re able to make in the community.”

The Skills Centre is a not-for-profit strengthening rural and industrial communities in B.C. through workplace skills development, training services and social development programming. It offers skills training and wellness programs for youth, mature workers and everyone in between to build a caring community of skilled, productive and engaged people.

The Skills Centre is one of only two organizations in the region to achieve CARF certification. The other is TACL (Trail Association for Community Living).

Read more: Trail Skills Centre has much to celebrate after 20 years

Read more: Skills Centre embraces 4-day work week



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailEmploymentHealth and wellnessRossland