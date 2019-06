Greater Trail RCMP and Special Olympics team up for annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Greater Trail RCMP held the Law Enforcement Torch Run at Gyro Park and Sunningdale on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The event helps raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics-BC, and Greater Trail Special Olympians were out in full force supporting the Torch Run. Jim Bailey photo.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Greater Trail RCMP and Special Olympics team up for annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.