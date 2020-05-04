Greater Trail woman conned out of $27,000

The Trail detachment is reminding locals that funds sent electronically cannot be recovered.

After a Montrose woman was catfished – and taken for $27,000 – Greater Trail police are reminding locals that online scams have far reaching and all-too-real outcomes.

This case began on Sunday night when the district detachment received a report that a 52-year-old female victim of Montrose was defrauded out of $27,000.

“The victim met a male on an online dating website who convinced the victim to send him $27,000 in an electronic money transfer,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported May 4.

In exchange, the man promised to send her $3,000,000 electronically.

“The victim did not receive the money as promised,” Wicentowich said. “Unfortunately, the electronically transferred money cannot be recovered.”

The Trail and Greater District Detachment would like to warn the public about this common and ongoing scam.

“Please be aware that electronic money transfers are not recoverable and that legitimate people, businesses, and agencies will generally not ask you to send money by way of electronic transfer,” Wicentowich emphasized.

“Please ensure you independently conduct research into the source before you send money to anyone.”

Contact the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 if you have questions before you make the decision to transfer money electronically.

More information about common scams can be obtained from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

British ColumbiaCrimefraud