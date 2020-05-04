(Photo by Tianyi Ma on Unsplash)

Greater Trail woman conned out of $27,000

The Trail detachment is reminding locals that funds sent electronically cannot be recovered.

After a Montrose woman was catfished – and taken for $27,000 – Greater Trail police are reminding locals that online scams have far reaching and all-too-real outcomes.

This case began on Sunday night when the district detachment received a report that a 52-year-old female victim of Montrose was defrauded out of $27,000.

“The victim met a male on an online dating website who convinced the victim to send him $27,000 in an electronic money transfer,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported May 4.

In exchange, the man promised to send her $3,000,000 electronically.

“The victim did not receive the money as promised,” Wicentowich said. “Unfortunately, the electronically transferred money cannot be recovered.”

The Trail and Greater District Detachment would like to warn the public about this common and ongoing scam.

“Please be aware that electronic money transfers are not recoverable and that legitimate people, businesses, and agencies will generally not ask you to send money by way of electronic transfer,” Wicentowich emphasized.

“Please ensure you independently conduct research into the source before you send money to anyone.”

Contact the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 if you have questions before you make the decision to transfer money electronically.

More information about common scams can be obtained from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

British ColumbiaCrimefraud

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail RCMP looking for tips after shots fired at car

Just Posted

Greater Trail woman conned out of $27,000

The Trail detachment is reminding locals that funds sent electronically cannot be recovered.

Trail RCMP looking for tips after shots fired at car

RCMP is seeking potential witnesses to a shooting incident that unfolded early Friday morning

New position, visitor centre part of Rossland heritage plan

The plan is expected to be implemented in the city over the coming months

KIJHL looks for financial support

B.V. Nitehawks prepare as best they can in uncertain times

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henrry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

Most Read