Burnaby’s Metrotown mall, nearby SkyTrain station evacuated after reports of gunshots, pipe bomb

Metrotown Station is closed and Skytrain passengers are being redirected

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

RCMP are on scene after unconfirmed reports of shots fired at Burnaby’s Metrotown mall.

Metrotown mall has been evacuated and RCMP are searching the mall.

In an unrelated incident, Metro Vancouver Transit Police had Metrotown Station shut down Friday (Oct. 1) due to unconfirmed reports of a pipe bomb. MVTP’s K9 unit cleared Metrotown Station and trains are now running through Metrotown but not stopping.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice. Burnaby RCMP say there is no evidence of an active threat.

Also on Friday, Port Moody Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at Seaview Elementary. There, the school was safely evacuated, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear if these three incidents are related.

More to come.

