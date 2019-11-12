Green home show getting ready to energize Trail

What if Trail had one place where you could find out everything you want to know about green homes, energy efficiency, and clean transportation?

Then heads up, next week there will be an opportunity to ask the experts.

Hosts for the first ever Green Home, Energy & Transportation Show in the City of Trail are encouraging locals to check out the one-day event, and find out about green energy, home energy efficiency, zero emission cars and more.

The show will be held in the Riverbelle on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This is exciting for Trail,” says Montana Burgess, West Kootenay EcoSociety executive director.

“There’s never been a trade show like this in the city. This is such a good opportunity to talk to tradespeople who can answer all your questions about green home energy retrofits and renewable energy installations.”

The trade show features vendors specializing in energy assessments for new construction Step Code; building green homes and home energy retrofits; smart home technology and LED lighting; as well as hybrid vehicles and electric bikes.

Local members from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers will also be on hand to explain their Delivering Community Power campaign, and MIDAS Lab staff will be promoting sustainable materials and talking about repairing consumer goods, instead of replacing them.

“We’ve co-hosted a similar green home and energy show in Nelson, and the response is always great,” Burgess said.

“Getting so many builders and experts in one room just creates this enthusiasm and, dare I say it, energy that gets people excited about the options they have to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient,” she added.

“It’s about saving money as well as saving energy and helping the environment”.

Admission is free.

Presenting this inaugural Green Home, Energy and Transportation Show are the West Kootenay EcoSociety and the Lower Columbia Community Development Team Society (LCCDTS).

The West Kootenay EcoSociety is a non-profit community-driven organization that works to bring together local residents to protect the natural environment while building just, equitable, healthy, and livable communities in the West Kootenay.

The society opened an office in Trail earlier this year, and recently won the Business of the Year award at the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

The LCCDTS works to advance the social and economic strength in the Lower Columbia communities of Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale, as well as Areas A and B of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.