Tara Howse is this riding’s Green Party candidate in the upcoming federal election. Photo: Submitted

Green Party of Canada candidate hails from Rossland

Tara Howse was the 2019 Green Party federal candidate.

On July 7, the local Green Party membership voted to elect their candidate in the federal riding of South Okanagan–West Kootenay (SOWK).

After a great turnout from the membership, Tara Howse from Rossland won the race against New Denver’s Trevor Holsworth.

“I’m thrilled to be the representative again,” said Howse. “I’m so glad Trevor put his name forward, as it gives people choice and opportunity, the foundation of democracy. I ran in 2019 because of the corporate influence on Canadian politics and Canadian lives, and I’m still committed to fighting this.”

Shortly after the election, she was appointed to the federal Shadow Cabinet as the Gender Critic and Rural Economic Development Critic.

Howse has been in the rural community economic development field for 15 years, with a focus on social justice issues addressing gender and Indigeneity.

She has completed her Master’s in Interdisciplinary Studies with a dual focus of Global Change and Equity Studies.

Howse is presently an advisory committee member of Rossland’s Official Community Plan, a volunteer with West Kootenay Friends of Refugees, and a founding member of the BC Climate Alliance.

