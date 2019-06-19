Greens choose Rosslander to represent them in next federal election

Tara Howse is the former chair of Rossland’s Sustainability Commission

A Rosslander will represent the Green Party in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding in this fall’s federal election.

Tara Howse says she’s “very excited” about the upcoming campaign, noting what she says is the momentum and legitimacy that the Greens are gaining of late.

This is Howse’s first run at public office. She is a social scientist with a background in community economic development.

“Renewable energy investment and energy conservation programs really excite me because of the massive potential for localized job creation and economic development,” says Howse.

“For energy conservation programs, six to ten direct and indirect jobs are created for every $1 million spent and for every $1 spent on energy efficiency products and services, a $4 return is seen at the local level,” she says. “I’d like to see a shift from large, corporate projects into the pockets of our local businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Howse is the former chair of the Rossland Sustainability Commission, where she has experience at listening to differing visions of development and progress for a community.

She’s also an outdoor enthusiast with a passion for encouraging women to engage in sport, a party news release says.

Howse has been attending local events and hearing many stories, opinions and concerns from community members. She will be touring the riding over the coming months and plans to celebrate Canada Day in Penticton.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 21.

 

