Grizzly bears spotted along the Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar

Cyclists and hikers are asked to avoid using sections of the trail in the meantime

Hikers and cyclists are being asked to avoid sections of the Columbia and Western Trail after multiple grizzly bears were spotted along it on May 8.

According to the trail’s Facebook page, a grizzly bear sow and two cubs were seen roaming between the Paulson and Farron sections of the trail in the morning. A second grizzly bear with three cubs was also spotted in the afternoon approximately one kilometre away from Bulldog Tunnel.

The grizzly bears were also seen multiple times along Bulldog Forest Service Road by logging contractors last week.

Due to the sightings, people are being asked to avoid using sections of the trail between Paulson and Farron and between Bulldog Tunnel and five kilometres east on the trail towards Coykendalh.

Sections of the Bulldog Forest Service Mainline between kilometers 20 and 24 and on new logging branches on the Bulldog Forest Service Road between kilometres 20 and 25 should also be avoided.

It’s believed the bears may remain around the trail for a while until snow starts to melt at higher elevations.

Motorists are being asked to remain vigilant if they’re using the forest service roads at this time.

Just last month, a cougar was spotted twice along the Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar.

