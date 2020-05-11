The grizzly bears were seen multiple times near the Columbia and Western Trail last week. Photo courtesy of Columbia and Western Trail’s Facebook Page

Grizzly bears spotted along the Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar

Cyclists and hikers are asked to avoid using sections of the trail in the meantime

Hikers and cyclists are being asked to avoid sections of the Columbia and Western Trail after multiple grizzly bears were spotted along it on May 8.

According to the trail’s Facebook page, a grizzly bear sow and two cubs were seen roaming between the Paulson and Farron sections of the trail in the morning. A second grizzly bear with three cubs was also spotted in the afternoon approximately one kilometre away from Bulldog Tunnel.

READ MORE: Columbia and Western Trail reopens

The grizzly bears were also seen multiple times along Bulldog Forest Service Road by logging contractors last week.

Due to the sightings, people are being asked to avoid using sections of the trail between Paulson and Farron and between Bulldog Tunnel and five kilometres east on the trail towards Coykendalh.

Sections of the Bulldog Forest Service Mainline between kilometers 20 and 24 and on new logging branches on the Bulldog Forest Service Road between kilometres 20 and 25 should also be avoided.

It’s believed the bears may remain around the trail for a while until snow starts to melt at higher elevations.

Motorists are being asked to remain vigilant if they’re using the forest service roads at this time.

Just last month, a cougar was spotted twice along the Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many B.C. communities hit record high temperatures just before COVID rules relax

Just Posted

Grizzly bears spotted along the Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar

Cyclists and hikers are asked to avoid using sections of the trail in the meantime

KBRH Health Foundation cancels Golf Classic

Golf classic may not be teeing off but Trail residents can still donate to KBRH Health Foundation

Coronavirus is a thief, but it can’t steal our souls

‘Echo pandemic’ will likely be seen in the ongoing effect on people’s mental health

Beaver Valley Scouters ‘Trash the Trash’ while physical distancing

International Scouts Trash the Trash Day was Saturday, May 2

Colours of Covid

PHOTOS: Staying occupied and having some fun in time of physical distancing

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Many B.C. communities hit record high temperatures just before COVID rules relax

Hotter weather has led to concerns about physical distancing

Army & Navy department stores to shut its doors forever due to COVID-19 challenges

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

BC Hydro seeing 10% dip in electricity demand, concerned about reservoir spillover

B.C. could see a decrease in electricity use double that of the 2008 recession by April 2021

Violence against Indigenous women during COVID-19 sparks calls for MMIWG plan

One in five Indigenous woman told survey takers they’d experience violence in past three months

Most Read