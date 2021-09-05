Video footage captures a bear mock charging a man in Rossland in early September 2021. (jdthegeneral/Instagram)

VIDEO: Public urged to be on alert for grizzlies after bear mock charges man in Rossland

Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC reports the grizzly interaction occurred on Railway Avenue, Sept. 2

Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC is reporting that on Sept. 2 a grizzly bear mock charged someone walking on Railway Avenue in Rossland.

“With bears ramping up their calorie intake in preparation for winter, we are urging all local folks to be extremely vigilant about attractants in their yards and to take all precautions so we all remain safe,” Cheyanna Shypitka, Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC coordinator, posted Sept. 3 on the organization’s Facebook page.

She advises locals to carry bear spray and know how to use it.

As well, Shypitka reminds the public to lock doors to their homes, sheds and cars at all times, remove bird feeders and pick all fruit from trees.

Keep garbage and compost secure and never put trash out early on garbage day.

“It’s up to us to manage our attractants so that wildlife doesn’t get acclimated to human presence,” she says.

“Studies and experience have shown that this preventative approach is the best way for communities to stay safe and wildlife to stay wild.”

