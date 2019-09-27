Grow op sparks West Trail house fire

Regional fire crew found heavy smoke emanating from the roof and eaves

An alleged marijuana grow up in West Trail sparked a structure fire early Friday.

The 9-1-1 of smoke coming from the roof of a house on Neilsen Street came into the regional hall on Sept. 27, just after 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the locale within minutes to find thick smoke emanating from the residence, reports Captain Greg Ferraby.

“The Station 374 duty crew arrived on scene to heavy smoke exiting from the roof and eaves,” he said in a Friday news brief. “Station 374 duty crew was advised upon arrival that it is a marijuana grow operation. Fire damage was contained to the house of origin.”

Ferraby lists the incident as “under control” by 9:31 a.m.

Nine firefighters from Station 374 Trail and three from Station 372 Warfield attended the scene.

The fire is under investigation by a team from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter