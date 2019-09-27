Photo: UnSplash

Grow op sparks West Trail house fire

Regional fire crew found heavy smoke emanating from the roof and eaves

An alleged marijuana grow up in West Trail sparked a structure fire early Friday.

The 9-1-1 of smoke coming from the roof of a house on Neilsen Street came into the regional hall on Sept. 27, just after 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the locale within minutes to find thick smoke emanating from the residence, reports Captain Greg Ferraby.

“The Station 374 duty crew arrived on scene to heavy smoke exiting from the roof and eaves,” he said in a Friday news brief. “Station 374 duty crew was advised upon arrival that it is a marijuana grow operation. Fire damage was contained to the house of origin.”

Ferraby lists the incident as “under control” by 9:31 a.m.

Nine firefighters from Station 374 Trail and three from Station 372 Warfield attended the scene.

The fire is under investigation by a team from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

Just Posted

Grow op sparks West Trail house fire

Regional fire crew found heavy smoke emanating from the roof and eaves

Trail recognized for commitment to Communities in Bloom

The city has been part of the program since 2002

Climate Strike Week hits downtown Trail

Friday marks the last day of Global Climate Strike Week

Legally blind man, driving without licence, gets 2 years for fatal Trail crash

Driver lost licence, declared legally blind in 2001

Planned power outage for Genelle on Sunday

Roughly 460 FortisBC customers will be affected

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Students skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Daughter of patient charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Mandatory disease testing implemented for harvested Kootenay deer

East Kootenay hunters are asked to bring deer heads to various locations for disease testing

RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Dog dies after plunging off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Most Read