Growing an inclusive Trail community, one bulb at a time

Students, volunteers and Rotarians planted 1,000 bulbs around Trail to blossom in the spring

Trail Rotarians, blooming volunteers and Take a Hike students came together the first week of November to plant almost 1,000 bulbs that will surely beautify the city this coming spring. Photo: Submitted

The coming spring is going to rise up cheerfully and ‘daffodilly’ around the city thanks to the Rotary Club of Trail, blooming volunteers, and a class of very helpful high schoolers digging in to this growing venture.

Earlier this month, Trail Rotarians, Trail Community in Bloom and students from Take A Hike West Kootenay, joined hands to beautify the city by planting almost 1,000 spring bulbs at sites along Rossland Avenue and at the Gulch/Highway 22 intersection.

Planting flowers for the spring is just one community-volunteering project that is a perfect fit for Take a Hike, a program run from the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre in East Trail.

“The West Kootenay Take a Hike program engages youth with intensive, continuous clinical counselling, outdoor experiential learning, and community,” says Jill, from Take a Hike. “This program partners with our local school district to provide high quality education, and together, we empower youth with the skills and resilience they need to graduate high school, build healthy relationships, and achieve success — however they define it.”

To learn more about the program visit: takeahikefoundation.org.

The daffodil bulbs were purchased by the Rotary Club of Trail using a $400 express grant. Express grants were created by Rotary District 5080 to help local clubs with hands-on community projects such as this, explains Trail Rotarian Helen Graham.

Rotarian, Lana Rodlie, organized a team capable of performing the task in under two hours. Rachael Brown, from Trail Community in Bloom, coordinated purchasing the bulbs and setting up safe work sites with gardening expertise.

“Students, teachers and support workers from the Take a Hike program supplied strong backs and youthful enthusiasm,” Graham said. “It was great teamwork and the hard work is appreciated. Watch for the colourful floral display in the spring.”

