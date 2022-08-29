(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Guilty plea on multiple charges in death of Harrison Mills boy

Sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 8

An individual has pleaded guilty to charges associated with the 2021 death of an 11-year-old Harrison Mills boy.

The accused pleaded guilty in Chilliwack provincial court on Aug. 26 to manslaughter and “discharging an air gun with intent to wound,” according to Court Services Online records.

A sentencing hearing including a pre-sentence report is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Neither the accused nor the victim can be named due to a publication ban.

RELATED: Harrison Mills boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

In Feb. 2021, the Agassiz RCMP were called to a home in Harrison Mills to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service with a medical emergency involving the boy, who was hospitalized due to extensive injuries and later died.

IHIT was called in to take over the investigation.

– with files from Grace Kennedy

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizCrimeHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
Shell Canada signs deal with Kitselas Geothermal in northwest B.C.
Next story
Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 30 hours

Just Posted

Castlegar’s first ever Jalopy Parade is set to celebrate the town’s less appreciated rides on Sept. 10. Illustration: Tim Thiessen
Unique Castlegar car show ready to show off your ricketiest rides

Trail Smoke Eaters alumni Wayne Florko and Barry Zanier (middle), joined Smoke Eaters players Connor Michaud and Ethan Willoughby, and broadcaster Ben Phillips to kick off the Trail Smoke Eaters Alumni Association campaign on Mar. 25 at the Trail Memorial Centre. The alumni association is hosting its first golf scramble on Sept. 17, and invites supporters to participate. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters alumni tee up golf tournament

The new Kootenay Lake ferry is being built in a dry dock in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
New Kootenay Lake ferry completion delayed to 2024

Rising costs associated with inflation are hampering a project to remediate the banks of the Kaslo River. File photo
Inflation hitting West Kootenay municipal budgets, creating ‘perfect storm’ for tax increases