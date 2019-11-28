Guitar, banjos stolen in Grand Forks break-and-enter

A guitar, two banjos and a mandolin were among items taken earlier this week from a reported break-and-enter on the 6400-block of 6th Street in Grand Forks.

On Nov. 26, Grand Forks RCMP were called to investigate the incident and found that approximately $10,000 worth of instruments and gear were taken from the residence.

RCMP are asking the public to be watchful for resales of a Larivée six-string guitar, its black case with blue lining, two five-string banjos – one brown and the other black – and a mandolin in a black pouch.

The investigation is ongoing but police are asking the public to report any sightings of the instruments on buy-and-sell sites.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler of the Grand Forks RCMP is urging anyone with information to contact the Grand Forks detachment at 250-442-8288, or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.