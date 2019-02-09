RCMP Police Service dog Hammer was called out to assist with three separate incidents recently. Photo supplied RCMP Police Service dog Hammer and his handler, Cpl. Don Graves, were called out to assist with three separate incidents in the Comox Valley. (Photo supplied.)

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

Hammer the police dog has been a good boy.

Comox Valley RCMP say the police service dog helped nab two suspects and found a lost hiker in three separate incidents over four days.

The first, a rescue, happened in the late afternoon of Jan. 24 along the Trent River trails. Police said in a news release this week that a woman and her dog had gone missing while out for a hike.

Led by his handler Cpl. Don Graves, Hammer arrived at the scene and descended onto the trail. Luckily, the German Shepherd was able to track a scent, finding the woman and her dog in a bush just off the trail 10 minutes later.

“Thankfully, this situation ended well, with Hammer locating this woman quickly,” Graves said.

The next day, Hammer was back on the job – this time helping RCMP search for a man who is known to police and was spotted breaking his probation conditions by entering a home.

Graves and Hammer were called to the house, and after gaining permission from the owner started their search.

Police said the man was found in the crawl space, where he refused to surrender. Hammer was sent into the tight area, and the man was quickly taken into custody.

On Jan. 27, Mounties were investigating an early-morning multi-vehicle collision on Highway 19 in Fanny Bay after a vehicle struck debris strewn across the lanes. Police said two vehicles were extensively damaged in the crash.

Road maintenance crews told police that they noticed a person acting suspiciously. Police called in Hammer and Graves to help search the nearby area.

Hammer led Graves into a wooded area, police said. A man was found and taken into custody. Mischief charges are pending against a 35-year-old man.

