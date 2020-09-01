Happy Hills Farm receives $5,000 FedEx grant

Staff will use the money to improve the farm store, hire another employee

The farm is now looking at hiring an additional employee. Photo: Happy Hills Farm Facebook photo

The Happy Hills Farm has received a $5,000 FedEx grant to help sustain its operations through the COVID-19 crisis.

“It was amazing to find out that we got the grant. We’re completely shocked to be honest,” said farm co-owner Miche Warwick.

“This kind of thing doesn’t happen all too often and this is a really great year to receive a financial boost.”

Warwick filled out an application for the grant back in July, explaining how her businesses has been impacted by COVID-19 and how she would improve her business with the grant.

The grant will now help the the farm deliver more fresh and local produce to the public, according to Warwick.

“We’ll use the grant to help develop and grow our new physical farm store,” said Warwick.

“We also want to improve online ordering and contactless delivery to local businesses with our online store.”

The farm store opened last month and offers herbs, berries, microgreens and other produce in Rossland.

Hiring one more employee and expanding the farm store’s hours are other things Warwick is looking at doing with the grant.

Warwick said the grant will also ensure fresh produce for everyone if demand increases for it during the COVID-19 crisis.

The farm was just one of 30 small businesses across Canada to receive the grant.

