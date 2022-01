Jeanine has been with the company nearing 24 years.

The Trail Times would like to thank Jeanine for her 23.5 years of friendly, helpful service.

Jeanine is retiring this week after tirelessly answering thousands of calls, messages and emails over the years. She caught and fixed our mistakes (mostly Lonnie’s), and helped everyone who came through the door.

The Times will not be the same without your smile, energy, and hard work.

You will be missed.

Your friends, customers and family wish you all the best in your retirement.

City of Trail