Have a child 5 or younger? Parenting cafes in Trail start soon

The Family Action Network is hosting the first in a series of conversation cafes for parents with children ages five and under on Monday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is required for the sessions, which will run in the Trail United Church. Photo: Unsplash

Every parent wants to feel supported in raising their children which, in turn, fosters healthy child development.

Starting Monday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for six weeks, the Family Action Network (FAN) will be hosting the first in a series of conversation cafes for parents to share and discuss topics relevant to them.

The cafes will run in the Trail United Church, at 1300 Pine Ave., Trail.

The sessions aim to provide parents with children five-and-under an opportunity to make local community connections, build relationships and learn about issues important to them.

While parents and guardians have conversations in a focused way, an experienced childcare provider will be present, offering accompanying children age appropriate and fun activities in a room close by.

“One of FAN’s priority projects is to increase support for families and encourage healthy early child developmental,” says FAN executive director Heather Glenn.

“As parents, we all have questions about how to best support our children. These cafes will give parents and caregivers an opportunity to connect with other families, meet with local early years professionals, and discuss topics that impact child development.”

Having these conversations can help validate a parent’s experiences while also supporting their needs and reducing social isolation, especially after the pandemic, Glenn adds.

“If we can connect families with each other and provide support through our network of local resources, we can reduce vulnerabilities in our young children.”

Families can register for the series of cafes via FAN’s website: www.familyactionnetwork.ca.

For more information, call Glenn at 1.855.368.3707 or email: coordinator@familyactionnetwork.ca.

“I am excited to reconnect and learn together with local families on ways to keep making our region the best to raise a family.” says Wendy Goodrich of the Trail Area Health and Environment Program.

“The conversation cafes are a great way to support families that may have missed opportunities to engage in community programming during the pandemic, especially those who have found themselves isolated while raising young children over the past two years.”

The Three and Thriving series will provide a social and supportive outlet for parents, focusing on topics that are important to them in their parenting journey.

“Parents will build connections with the service providers presenting, as well as with fellow parents,” Goodrich said. “These connections are often long lasting and add invaluable support to young families.”

FAN, a nonprofit organization, gratefully acknowledges the support of Columbia Basin Trust and Teck Trail Operations as funders of this initiative and network partners; Trail FAIR Society, Columbia Basin Alliance of Literacy and Interior Health’s Lift the Lip program for providing co-facilitation support.

Who Is FAN?

The Family Action Network of the Lower Columbia is an active network of people who understand the importance of early childhood development, and work together in the Lower Columbia to make this region the best place to raise a family. The network includes: families; organizations that work directly with families; elected officials; industry and business/economic partners; communities within the Lower Columbia, including Montrose, Fruitvale, Rossland, Trail and Warfield.

