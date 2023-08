If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Golfers teed off at Champion Lakes Men’s Night on Tuesday despite some steady but welcome rain, and the smoke from wildfires.

At Wednesday press time, while a wacky rainstorm was pelting the city, the Air Quality Index in Trail sat at 91, or “moderate,” according to IQAir.

However, IQAir noted the PM (particulate matter) concentration at 2.5, almost seven times higher than the World Health Organization’s air quality guideline value.

