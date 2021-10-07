Heads up bargain hunters – thrift store moving to Trail mall

The new locale is slated to open at the Waneta Plaza on Oct. 18

Trail thrift shoppers may want to take note that the Salvation Army outlet is moving to the mall in a few weeks.

The new locale will open Oct. 18 in the space right next to Warehouse One.

Hours of operation are still being worked out, but Lieutenant Andrew Sweet says they’ll be within the mall hours and similar to the organization’s current hours of operation, which means not open on Sundays.

After so many years of running the busy thrift store at the south end of Cedar Avenue, the question is why move now?

The relocation is only temporary, explains Sweet.

“We are moving the thrift store out of the downtown location so that we can fully renovate the building,” he told the Trail Times. “When the project is completed we will be moving our ‘Kate’s Kitchen’ location from the Gulch, in order to provide greater services to those who access our services,” he said.

“This will allow us to have continuity of care within our operation as we serve, provide further partnerships with community members and create a space for community connection.”

More details will be forthcoming as the Salvation Army gets closer to completing the revamp, which is expected to stretch out over the course of one year.

“We have a lot of dreams for this project and how it can provide something for everyone in the community,” said Sweet.

