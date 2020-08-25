Heads up on Wednesday traffic changes in East Trail

Paving and milling will be underway on Highway 3B and Second Avenue

The city is giving drivers the heads up about traffic changes, and possible delays, in East Trail on Wednesday.

In conjunction with the ministry and its local area contractor Yellowhead Road & Bridge (YRB), the City of Trail will be milling and paving portions of the intersection of Bailey Street (Highway 3B) and Second Avenue in East Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

To accommodate this project, the 1400 block of Second Avenue will be closed to through traffic, and a detour to Third Avenue via Robertson Street will be in place for the duration of the work.

The right-hand eastbound lane will also be closed on Highway 3B to allow this portion of the roadway to be milled and paved.

This work is expected to be completed on the same day.

Motorists should expect short delays.

Traffic control personnel will be on-site to direct motorists through traffic.

Questions or anyone requiring more information should contact David Moorhead, the city’s grounds and roads superintendent at 250.364.0840.

Or, email Moorhead at dmoorhead@trail.ca.



