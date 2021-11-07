Heads up: Paving starts on Trail roads this week

Crews are slated to begin in West Trail, move east then finish up in Glenmerry

The city is asking locals to keep an eye out for flaggers and heavy equipment on Trail roadways this week as the municipality rolls out paving works.

Pending favourable weather, beginning Monday, crews from Selkirk Paving will be milling and paving various sections of road throughout Trail.

Pavers will begin in West Trail on the 900 block of Nelson Avenue, followed by the intersection of Binns Street, and Old Rossland Avenue.

Next is East Trail at the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue and lastly, Glenmerry at the 3700 block of Carnation Drive.

There will be increased truck traffic, dust and noise in the construction zones.

The city asks drivers to exercise caution and to follow all traffic control persons and signage.

“This project serves to improve local infrastructure, and we thank you for your patience and cooperation,” the city states.

Police and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The work is expected to conclude on Friday, Nov. 12.

Respective questions should be directed to David Moorhead, grounds and roads superintendent: dmoorhead@trail.ca.

Or call public works at 250.364.0840 or email: publicworks@trail.ca.

