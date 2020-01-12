Heads up Trail, another dump of snow on the way

Lots of tobogganers on the backside of Glenmerry this weekend. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Environment Canada issued a weather statement for the West Kootenay early Sunday

Early Sunday, Environment Canada issued a second weather statement of the weekend for the Trail area.

This advisory warns of more snow, and follows a Saturday alert calling for extremely cold temperatures expected in the valley by Monday.

The statement reads:

Snowfall with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

A frontal system moving across southern B.C. today will bring periods of heavy snow to West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake beginning this afternoon.

Snow will ease overnight.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.