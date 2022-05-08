Heads up Trail commuters, traffic disruption expected Monday

Temporary lane closures on Victoria Street, Monday, May 9 starting at 9 a.m.

Trail public works is giving commuters the heads up that there will be traffic disruption on the main downtown drag starting Monday morning.

The city says surveying work will be underway on Monday, May 9 along Victoria Street/Highway 3B between the Trail Memorial Centre and Lordco Auto Parts from 9 a.m. and on.

During this time, the highway will be reduced to two lanes.

The city asks that all motorists follow the direction of the onsite traffic control personnel and posted signage.

Direct questions to Trail public works by calling 250.364.0840 or email: publicworks@trail.ca.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailinfrastructureTraffic