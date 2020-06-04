Heads up, Trail is flushing water mains

Water in neighbourhoods being worked on may be discoloured, run taps until clear

The City of Trail utilities department flushed Sunningdale water mains this past week and will continue with East Trail scheduled Thursday, Tadanac on Friday, and West Trail starting Monday.

The task will continue through the rest of Trail until it is completed by the end of the month.

Water main flushing is a necessary annual maintenance technique used to clean and disinfect the water distribution pipes and reservoirs, and to maintain proper water flow and quality.

During this process, discoloured water may be experienced for short periods, but it is temporary.

If your water is cloudy, run taps until it clears.

As well, water conservation was started this week for all properties in Trail.

That means lawn watering is permitted only on odd numbered days for odd numbered premises and even numbered days for even numbered premises.

