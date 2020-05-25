Heads up: Trail resumes parking enforcement June 1

The City of Trail is re-opening some of its facilities and amenities through a phased approach and in doing so, will resume parking enforcement for downtown meters and monthly pass holders on Monday, June 1.

“Starting June 1, anyone parking at a metered stall is required to plug the meter and is limited to park up to a maximum of either 2 hours or 4 hours, depending on location,” said Sandy Lucchini, Deputy Corporate Administrator.

“Monthly parking pass holders who wish to resume their spots for June 1 are encouraged to call or visit City Hall to make their payment before June 1 noting that City Hall currently has temporary reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.”

Reinstating downtown parking enforcement also aligns with the re-opening of some of Trail’s downtown local retail shops, businesses and services.

“To ensure parking remains available for customers and clients of the downtown businesses and service providers, we’d like to remind everyone that repeat metering is not permitted,” said Lucchini.

“For anyone requiring parking for longer times, the Trail Memorial Centre parking lot is available for all day parking at a cost of only $0.25 per hour.”

Downtown parking enforcement had been suspended since March 31, allowing motorists to park at no cost during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal was to allow some financial reprieve during a stressful time,” said Lucchini. “It was also one less thing to worry about when coming into town for essentials. Things are starting to normalize now, so we need to ease into business as usual.”

Any money collected from voluntary payments to the meters or monthly spots from March 31 to May 31 will be collected and donated to local charities.

“To date, we have collected $2429.19 and we thank everyone who made a contribution,” said Lucchini. “And we continue to thank and commend everyone in our community for working together during these challenging times.”

For more information on the city’s phased re-opening plan, visit www.trail.ca.

