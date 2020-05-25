(Trail Times photo)

Heads up: Trail resumes parking enforcement June 1

The city suspended parking fees March 31, resume meter regulations on June 1

The City of Trail is re-opening some of its facilities and amenities through a phased approach and in doing so, will resume parking enforcement for downtown meters and monthly pass holders on Monday, June 1.

“Starting June 1, anyone parking at a metered stall is required to plug the meter and is limited to park up to a maximum of either 2 hours or 4 hours, depending on location,” said Sandy Lucchini, Deputy Corporate Administrator.

“Monthly parking pass holders who wish to resume their spots for June 1 are encouraged to call or visit City Hall to make their payment before June 1 noting that City Hall currently has temporary reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.”

Reinstating downtown parking enforcement also aligns with the re-opening of some of Trail’s downtown local retail shops, businesses and services.

“To ensure parking remains available for customers and clients of the downtown businesses and service providers, we’d like to remind everyone that repeat metering is not permitted,” said Lucchini.

“For anyone requiring parking for longer times, the Trail Memorial Centre parking lot is available for all day parking at a cost of only $0.25 per hour.”

Downtown parking enforcement had been suspended since March 31, allowing motorists to park at no cost during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal was to allow some financial reprieve during a stressful time,” said Lucchini. “It was also one less thing to worry about when coming into town for essentials. Things are starting to normalize now, so we need to ease into business as usual.”

Any money collected from voluntary payments to the meters or monthly spots from March 31 to May 31 will be collected and donated to local charities.

“To date, we have collected $2429.19 and we thank everyone who made a contribution,” said Lucchini. “And we continue to thank and commend everyone in our community for working together during these challenging times.”

For more information on the city’s phased re-opening plan, visit www.trail.ca.

City of TrailLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks
Next story
Trail police catch speeders, deal with distraught man and animal calls

Just Posted

Trail police catch speeders, deal with distraught man and animal calls

Trail and Greater District RCMP news brief from Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

Heads up: Trail resumes parking enforcement June 1

The city suspended parking fees March 31, resume meter regulations on June 1

City of Rossland looks to implement mail ballot voting

City said new procedure could make voting easier and more accessible for residents

Trail Youth Baseball cancels its summer season

Time runs out on Trail Youth Baseball, gets no direction from viaSport or province on how to proceed

Good news for Trail Sk8’ers

After a two-month lockdown, Trail Sk8 Park will reopen on Wednesday

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

Keep trying, many sites not reservable, George Heyman says

B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1

Campsite reservations will only be available to British Columbians

Cullen commission into money laundering in British Columbia resumes today

Inquiry was called amid growing concern that illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Most Read