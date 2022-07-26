Heat wave called for West Kootenay

The forecast is calling for daytime high temperatures of 35 C to 40 C starting Tuesday

Environment Canada issued a heat warning advisory for the Trail area early Monday.

The forecast is calling for daytime high temperatures of 35 C to 40 C starting today and extending into Saturday.

The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening, with the coolest time of the day being near the sunrise.

Extreme heat affects everyone, though risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

WorkSafeBC is reminding employers that during last year’s heat dome, the organization accepted 115 claims from workers related to heat stress, which is a 180 per cent increase over the average 41 claims in the previous three years.

“We are hoping that the serious heat wave in 2021 has raised awareness about the dangers of working in high temperatures,” says Suzana Prpic, senior spokesperson for WorkSafeBC. “Whether you are working outdoors on a farm or construction site, or indoors in a restaurant kitchen, or in a factory — heat stress can cause serious injuries and even death.”

Prpic adds that indoor heat stress is an area of increasing concern. For example, in 2021, over one-third, or 35 per cent, of heat stress claims were for indoor workers.

“Workers in buildings or vehicles without adequate HVAC systems to mitigate sustained heat are increasingly at risk of heat-related injuries,” Prpic says.

To prevent heat-stress injuries, WorkSafeBC requires employers to conduct heat stress assessments. As appropriate, employers must have a heat stress mitigation plan that provides education and training in recognizing the symptoms of heat-related injuries.

If not recognized and treated early, heat stress can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excess sweating, dizziness, fainting and muscle cramps. Symptoms of heat stroke include cessation of sweating, an increased breathing rate, confusion, seizures and even cardiac arrest.

